Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,680 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,658,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Dover by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,537,000 after buying an additional 260,736 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after buying an additional 86,604 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,146,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,418,000 after buying an additional 533,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Shares of DOV opened at $79.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. Dover Corp has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

