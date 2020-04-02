Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,749,000 after buying an additional 128,042 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,720 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,994,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,451,000 after buying an additional 81,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,544,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,752 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Shares of SWK opened at $92.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

