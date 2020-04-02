Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGLB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,912.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of IGLB opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $72.34.

