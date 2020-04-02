Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.98.

