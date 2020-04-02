Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

FNDF opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32.

