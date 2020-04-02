Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 165.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,621 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Gray Television worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37,703 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 85,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gray Television by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,711,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,685,000 after buying an additional 79,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.78 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

