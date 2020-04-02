Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

