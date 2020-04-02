Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Synopsys by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,940,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,354,000 after buying an additional 273,314 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,136,000 after buying an additional 208,004 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in Synopsys by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,295,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,389,000 after buying an additional 287,164 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $125.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.32 and a 200 day moving average of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,211,220. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

