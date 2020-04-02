Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 15,464 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 144,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 144,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20.

