Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,469 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.85, for a total value of $48,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,263 shares of company stock worth $8,748,861. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $496.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $518.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.