Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AME. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Langenberg & Company cut AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.12.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.