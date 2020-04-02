Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSM. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 41,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Shares of CSM opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2808 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

