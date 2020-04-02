Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cerner by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

