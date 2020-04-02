Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 51,460 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 231.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,460 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Mplx by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Mplx by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPLX. Bank of America raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

