L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Receives $22.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.96.

Several brokerages have commented on LB. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get L Brands alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.