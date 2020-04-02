Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.20 ($51.40) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.22 ($52.58).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

