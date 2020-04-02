Kim Mary McFarland Purchases 1,100,000 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) insider Kim Mary McFarland purchased 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,826,000 ($2,401,999.47).

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.18) on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 133 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 167.60 ($2.20).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

About Sabre Insurance Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.