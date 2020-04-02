KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,212,800 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the February 27th total of 14,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

KeyCorp stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.25 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $187,256,000. FMR LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,420 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2,462.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,535,000 after buying an additional 1,782,135 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 649.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,865,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,759,000 after buying an additional 1,616,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,002 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

