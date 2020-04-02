KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Number in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

SNBR opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $531.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 14.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 386.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $5,535,000.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

