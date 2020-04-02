KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on KB Home to $40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

