Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd (NYSE:KMF) Trading 14.8% Higher

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)’s stock price shot up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.33, 765,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 507,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.51%.
About Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd (NYSE:KMF)
Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
See Also: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.