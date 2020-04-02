Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd (NYSE:KMF) Trading 14.8% Higher

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)’s stock price shot up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.33, 765,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 507,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 38,088 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000.

About Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd (NYSE:KMF)

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

