Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Shares Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 297.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,303 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kadmon were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 67.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,467,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,225 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at $2,023,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 61,161 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadmon alerts:

In other news, CEO Harlan Waksal acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $46,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,128.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Schwalm acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDMN. Nomura began coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Shares of KDMN opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $669.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.75. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.40.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 110.70% and a negative net margin of 1,204.47%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.