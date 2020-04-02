K92 Mining Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) – Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, March 30th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Top Pick” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KNT. Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.17.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$3.00 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

