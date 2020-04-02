K12 (NYSE:LRN) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

K12 (NYSE:LRN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get K12 alerts:

NYSE LRN opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. K12 has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $772.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that K12 will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $181,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of K12 by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in K12 by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in K12 by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in K12 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in K12 by 12.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.