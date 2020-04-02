Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Juniper Networks traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.14, 6,755,942 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 4,413,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.31.
In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.
Juniper Networks Company Profile (NYSE:JNPR)
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.
