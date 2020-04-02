Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Juniper Networks traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.14, 6,755,942 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 4,413,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

