Jon Pereira Sells 2,132 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) insider Jon Pereira sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $21,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,154.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

