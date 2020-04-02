Jon Pereira Sells 2,132 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) insider Jon Pereira sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $21,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,154.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
