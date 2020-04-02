John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.71% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 257,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 46,459 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JHS opened at $13.78 on Thursday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

