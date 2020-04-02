John A. Good Acquires 3,000 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Stock

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) CEO John A. Good acquired 3,000 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JCAP opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

JCAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jernigan Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

