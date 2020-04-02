Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.49%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other news, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $68,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,867.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $43,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

