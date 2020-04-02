Jefferies Financial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,053 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 581% compared to the average daily volume of 448 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 303.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

