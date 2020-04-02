Janice Harper Buys 2,000 Shares of NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Senior Officer Janice Harper acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.00 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$302,320.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$14.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $914.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.82. NFI Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$9.12 and a 1 year high of C$39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NFI Group Inc will post 1.6099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFI shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$16.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

