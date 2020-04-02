Jane Street Group LLC Takes $608,000 Position in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Seaboard stock opened at $2,813.43 on Thursday. Seaboard Corp has a 52 week low of $2,614.00 and a 52 week high of $4,743.71.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $98.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

