Jane Street Group LLC Takes $605,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,778,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 143,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Imperial Capital upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.49. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

