Jane Street Group LLC Sells 541 Shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.44% of ProShares Ultra Real Estate worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

URE opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $100.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

