Jane Street Group LLC Sells 3,326 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14.

