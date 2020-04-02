Jane Street Group LLC Sells 21,950 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,950 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,718,000 after purchasing an additional 56,591 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDMV opened at $25.03 on Thursday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82.

