Jane Street Group LLC Sells 105,128 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.12% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRET. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

