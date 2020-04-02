Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 156,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,621,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,851 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,643,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,524,000 after acquiring an additional 231,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCP. ValuEngine raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

NYSE:TCP opened at $27.89 on Thursday. TC Pipelines, LP has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.97.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 69.23% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

