Jane Street Group LLC Invests $617,000 in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,644 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Dorchester Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 185,803 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 192,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 325,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 375,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Martha Rochelle sold 29,344 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $398,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William Casey Mcmanemin acquired 16,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $217,143.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,475.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 62,627 shares of company stock valued at $882,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Dorchester Minerals LP has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $21.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 66.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

