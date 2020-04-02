Jane Street Group LLC Invests $609,000 in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 98.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 58,327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after buying an additional 319,091 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $16,927,353.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.