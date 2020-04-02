Jane Street Group LLC Has $601,000 Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 383.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Glu Mobile worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLUU. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Glu Mobile from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

In related news, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 379,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $2,606,333.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,924.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,018,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,719. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLUU opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

