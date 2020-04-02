Jane Street Group LLC Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of IDMO stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

