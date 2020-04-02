Jane Street Group LLC Has $593,000 Position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:FID) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.81% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FID opened at $12.35 on Thursday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19.

