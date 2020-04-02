Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,847 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.58% of Invesco Shipping ETF worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF by 132,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Shipping ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. Invesco Shipping ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

