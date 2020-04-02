Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

