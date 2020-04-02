Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 62,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 35,116 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.