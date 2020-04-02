Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.82% of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Get JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF stock opened at $52.72 on Thursday. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.