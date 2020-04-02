Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 4,542 Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PERI shares. Sidoti upped their price objective on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. Perion Network Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

