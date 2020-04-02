James Halstead PLC (JHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

James Halstead PLC (LON:JHD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:JHD opened at GBX 474 ($6.24) on Thursday. James Halstead has a fifty-two week low of GBX 340 ($4.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 677 ($8.91). The firm has a market cap of $984.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 484.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 514.06.

James Halstead (LON:JHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 9.50 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that James Halstead will post 1895.0001927 earnings per share for the current year.

James Halstead plc manufactures and distributes flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and internationally. It provides its products primarily under the Polyflor, Objectflor, and Expona brands. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

