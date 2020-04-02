Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,892 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $22.87 on Thursday. Jabil Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $464,790.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,555,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,341 shares of company stock worth $1,660,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

